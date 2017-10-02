Barton County Commissioners designate October “Domestic Violence Awareness Month”

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the Family Crisis Center in Great Bend is advocating the importance of working with survivors, and the need to hold perpetrators accountable. Director Joanne

Wondra went before Barton County Commissioners Monday asking the board to designate October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month to help bring about awareness.

In addition, Wondra says the Child Advocacy Program served 176 children and 166 non-offending care givers, a total of 342 individuals served by the CAC in 2016.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, one in three women and one in four men in the United States have experienced some form of physical abuse from an intimate partner. Wondra says abuse is 100 percent preventable and the Family Crisis Center wants survivors to know that help is available.

Wondra also encouraged the public to wear purple on October 19 to help observe Domestic Violence Awareness Day in Barton County.