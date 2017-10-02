Barton County amends tower agreement with Nex-Tech Wireless

In July of 2016, Barton County entered into a site lease agreement with Nex-Tech Wireless which allowed the company to install communications equipment on a tower owned by the county near Susank. Monday 911 Director Dena Popp went before Commissioners with an amended agreement with Nex-Tech that is a bit more user friendly for both entities.

Dena Popp Audio

The amended agreement also provides a safety net for 911 communications in the event that the tower became unusable to an unexpected event.

Dena Popp Audio

Commissioners recently approved an updated lease agreement for the Susank tower with local resident Brad Demel for the use of the land on which the tower is located. The county now pays Demel $500.00 per year for the 350′ x 300′ lot.