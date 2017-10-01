Transcripts detail plot to bomb Somali refugees in Kansas

ROXANA HEGEMAN, Associated Press

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Prosecutors allege that three men accused of conspiring to bomb a Kansas mosque and an apartment complex housing Somali refugees also discussed killing the refugees’ white landlord because he rented to Muslims.

The allegations are included in new court filings ahead of a Wednesday hearing to determine if one of the men, Gavin Wright, should be freed pending his trial.

Wright’s attorney says Wright wasn’t aware that his co-defendants intended to actually carry out the attack and portrays him as a lonely man desperate to find friends after moving to Liberal in southwestern Kansas.

But prosecutors submitted transcripts of profanity-laden recordings of the men discussing their plans that paint a more damning picture of Wright.