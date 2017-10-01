Sunday Mid America Sports Update

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) – Quarterback Mason Rudolph ran 16 yards for the go-ahead touchdown in the final two minutes and No. 15 Oklahoma State beat Texas Tech 41-34. Rudolph’s second rushing score came after three TD tosses as the Cowboys bounced back from a home loss to ninth-ranked TCU and avoided a second early conference loss in their pursuit of the revived Big 12 championship game.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) – Jesse Ertz ran for two touchdowns and Kansas State withstood a furious second half rally to post a 33-20 win over Baylor. Ertz had 12 carries for 95 yards, including a 15-yard run in the 3rd quarter to extend the Kansas State lead to 27-13. The Wildcats tipped the balance of their offense in the second half with just five pass attempts compared to 23 rushes.

ST. LOUIS (AP) – The Milwaukee Brewers were eliminated from playoff contention when they squandered a six-run lead in a 7-6 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals, handing baseball’s final postseason spot to the Colorado Rockies. Brewers reliever Anthony Swarzak gave up a two-run single to Stephen Piscotty that tied it in the eighth inning and a go-ahead single to Harrison Bader.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Jorge Bonifacio hit a three-run homer with two outs in the sixth inning to help the Kansas City Royals to a 4-3 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night. Bonifacio’s homer, his 17th, came off Archie Bradley (3-3) with Paulo Orlando and Ramon Torres aboard.

FARGO, N.D. (AP) – Easton Stick threw for two touchdowns and Lance Dunn ran for two more as North Dakota State beat Missouri State for the eighth time in 10 tries, 38-11 in the Bison’s Missouri Valley Conference opener. Stick drove the Bison 90 yards on the opening drive, hitting Jeff Illies from 32-yards out for the score to make it 7-0 less than four minutes into the game. Dunn capped a four-play, 81-yard drive on the second possession, scoring from 18-yards out.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – Erik Hurtado scored in the 53rd minute and the Vancouver Whitecaps beat Sporting Kansas City 1-0 to clinch a playoff spot. Vancouver (15-10-6) bounced back from a 3-0 loss to the Seattle Sounders on Wednesday night. Sporting KC (12-7-11) had won three straight, and had its 24-game home win streak snapped