Monday Weather

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with a south wind 20 to 25 mph increasing to 26 to 31 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Windy, with a south wind 20 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Tuesday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. South wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2am. Low around 59. East northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. High near 73. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 8pm. Cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8am. Cloudy, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 78.