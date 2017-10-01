Lady Panthers go 1-4 in Great Bend Invitational

Team Records

1st Place – Hays (5-0)

2nd Place – Phillipsburg (4-1)

3rd Place – Hutchinson (3-2)

4th Place – Salina Central (1-4)

5th Place – Great Bend (1-4)

6th Place – St. John (0-4)

Great Bend Scores

Great Bend beat St. John 26-25, 25-22

Hays beat Great Bend 25-20, 25-22

Phillipsburg beat Great Bend 25-22, 23-25, 25-21

Salina Central beat Great Bend 25-23, 25-16

Hutchinson beat Great Bend 27-25, 25-22

** Great Bend’s Baylee Beck earned Defensive Player of the Great Bend Volleyball Invitational Saturday for the third consecutive year. Panther teammate Jenna Mauler was named on the All-Tournament Team.

** The Panthers (7-12) return to action Tuesday at Haysville against Campus and Goddard Eisenhower.