Friday Area FB Scores

Western Athletic Conference

Great Bend 42 Wichita West 18

Dodge City 35 Wichita South 19

Garden City 28 Liberal 27

Valley Center 24 Hays 7

Central Kansas League

Pratt 35 Hoisington 28

Nickerson 27 Larned 7

Halstead 56 Hillsboro 17

Haven 48 Lyons 30

Kingman 45 Independent 6

Smoky Valley 49 Hesston 20

Other 11-Man Games

LaCrosse 56 Sublette 8

Ellsworth 38 Sacred Heart 27

Beloit 36 Russell 14

Sterling 14 Marion 6

Cimarron 44 TMP 35

8-Man Schedule

Central Prairie League

Central Plains 60 Canton-Galva 0

St. John 30 Ellinwood 22

Otis-Bison 70 Wallace County 24

South Central 23 Macksville 16

Ness City 53 Kinsley 0

Victoria 50 Logan-Palco 26

Other 8-Man Teams

Stafford 28 Chase 22

Thunder Ridge 62 Wilson 12

Attica-Argonia 64 Pratt Skyline 18

Kiowa County 66 Fairfield 8

Spearville 48 South Gray 2

Hodgeman County 60 Greeley County 14

Little River 57 Goessel 12

6-Man Football

Pawnee Heights 52 Cheylin 26