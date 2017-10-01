Friday Area FB Scores

Great Bend 42 Wichita West 18
Dodge City 35 Wichita South 19
Garden City 28 Liberal 27
Valley Center 24 Hays 7
Central Kansas League
Pratt 35 Hoisington 28
Nickerson 27 Larned 7
Halstead 56 Hillsboro 17
Haven 48 Lyons 30
Kingman 45 Independent 6
Smoky Valley 49 Hesston 20
Other 11-Man Games
LaCrosse 56 Sublette 8
Ellsworth 38 Sacred Heart 27
Beloit 36 Russell 14
Sterling 14 Marion 6
Cimarron 44 TMP 35
8-Man Schedule
Central Prairie League
Central Plains 60 Canton-Galva 0
St. John 30 Ellinwood 22
Otis-Bison 70 Wallace County 24
South Central 23 Macksville 16
Ness City 53 Kinsley 0
Victoria 50 Logan-Palco 26
Other 8-Man Teams
Stafford 28 Chase 22
Thunder Ridge 62 Wilson 12
Attica-Argonia 64 Pratt Skyline 18
Kiowa County 66 Fairfield 8
Spearville 48 South Gray 2
Hodgeman County 60 Greeley County 14
Little River 57 Goessel 12
6-Man Football
Pawnee Heights 52 Cheylin 26