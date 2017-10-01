Cross Country – Boys 2nd, Girls 3rd at Junction City

Boys Team Scores
1. Manhattan 47
2. Great Bend 55
3. Maize 65
4. Junction City 113
5. Hutchinson 143
6. Salina South 145
7. Clay Center 155
8. Salina Central 175
9. Hays High 243
Great Bend Results
2. Kerby Depenbusch, Great Bend, 16:37.8
8. Connor Griffith, Great Bend 17:16.8
10. Sage Cauley, Great Bend 17:20.8
15. Josh Tomlin, Great Bend 17:35.9
21. Ryan Nicholson, Great Bend 17:50.7
27. Alex Smith, Great Bend 18:11.3
45. Evan Hammond, Great Bend 19:05.8
Girls Team Scores
1. Manhattan 23
2. Maize 57
3. Great Bend 78
4. Junction City 101
5. Clay Center 128
6. Salina South 138
7. Hays 168
8. Hutchinson
Great Bend Results
3. Aubrey Snapp, Great Bend 20:53.7
8. Mckenna Esfeld, Great Bend 21:24.0
17. Baleigh Fry, Great Bend 22:00.0
26. Paloma Sandoval, Great Bend 22:40.4
29. LaCora Bryant, Great Bend 25:52.2
45, Briana Perez, Great Bend 24:53.2
51. Chloe Gibson, Great Bend 26;49.6