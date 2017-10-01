Cougar Soccer: Men tie, Women win at Pratt

Barton Men 0 Pratt 0

The offensive woes for the Barton Community College men’s soccer team continued on Saturday as the No. 16 ranked Cougars played to a double overtime scoreless draw at Pratt Community College.

The conference and region tie leaves Barton at 2-2-1 and 3-2-1 with a 7-3-1 overall record while Pratt continues to search for their win of the year standing at 0-2-2 and 0-4-2 with a season record of 0-5-3.

Barton’s reserve squad will take the home pitch on Sunday for a 4:00 p.m. kick against the reserves of McPherson College before the squad heads to Council Bluffs, Iowa, for a Tuesday 2:00 p.m. battle at No. 13 ranked Iowa Western Community College.

Barton Women 4 Pratt 0

It took the Barton Community College women’s soccer team less than thirty minutes before calling off the dogs Saturday in Pratt as the Lady Cougars put four on the board in coasting to the 4-0 victory over Pratt Community College.

The conference and region victory bumps the Lady Cougars into to fourth place tie at 2-3-1 in the Jayhawk and 3-3-1 in Region VI play with a 4-4-2 record on the season while Pratt sinks to 1-4, 1-5, and 1-8 on the year.

Barton’s next action comes on Wednesday in hosting undefeated No. 16 Hutchinson Community College in a 3:00 p.m. kick at the Cougar Soccer Complex.