Classic car auction in Great Bend Oct. 6-7

Press Release from the City of Great Bend…

The 2nd Annual F&E Collector Auto Auction is an event that no auto enthusiast will want to miss! This event is presented by The City of Great Bend & Carr Auction & Real Estate, Inc.” After a successful first event with a 50% sell through rate, this event should be even bigger and better. This event is being held Saturday, October 7th, at the Great Bend Expo Complex, home of the historic SRCA Dragstrip. A preview show will be a new addition Friday evening, October 6, from 4-8 pm, all $5 entry fees will benefit the Historic SRCA Dragstrip Friday night.

Approximately 100 vehicles will be available to view across the auction block with something for everyone and every budget. This one of a kind show features muscle cars, hot rods, pickups, projects, and motorcycles. The vehicles will range from ones that need restoration to vehicles that are literally better than when they were new. The sale will also feature a large lot of automobilia and petroliana, such as porcelain signs, dealership displays, and oil company advertising. Such items will range in value from good pieces for the collector just starting out up to some premium pieces for the serious collector.

Additional features include a lift vendor with 2 & 4 post lifts, food vendor with great BBQ and ice cold beer. The Sunflower Rod and Custom car club will display a showcase of the history of the SRCA dragstrip. Door prizes will be given away throughout the day and anyone with a paid admission is eligible to win.

Chad Ehrlich, co-organizer of the F&E event said, “This is an event you won’t want to miss! It’s a great day you can spend with family and friends, enjoying great cars, memorabilia, food, and fun!”

Admission is only $5 per person. Go to www.carrauction.com /f-e-collectors-auto-auction/ or call 800.503.2277 for more information.