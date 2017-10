The Barton Community College volleyball team was swept Saturday at the Barton Gym as the Grizzlies of Butler Community College took down the Cougars 27-25, 25-20, and 25-19.

The loss drops Barton to 3-6 in conference play and 11-11 on the season while the Grizzlies fourth straight victory improves their conference mark to 6-3 and 16-6 overall.

The Cougars will return to the court on Monday as Barton hosts Pratt Community College in a 6:30 p.m. first serve.