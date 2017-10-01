Barton Community College’s annual literary journal “Prairie Ink” publishes eighth issue

BUSINESS NEWS

Editors of Barton Community College’s annual literary journal “Prairie Ink” aim to provide a venue for local authors to showcase their creative writing talents and have done so again with the release of the eighth publication.

The collection of fiction, poetry, drama and non-fiction was open to submissions from Barton students, employees, community members who live in Barton’s seven-county service area, Fort Riley, Fort Leavenworth and Grandview Plaza outreach locations.

The editorial staff collects submissions throughout the fall and early winter months and publishes at the end of every summer. Copies are distributed to local libraries and businesses and on the Barton campuses.

A digital copy can be found at prairieink.bartonccc.edu. Those who would like a hard copy of “Prairie Ink” can email the editors at prairieink@bartonccc.edu or call (620) 792-9269.

Submissions for the ninth issue will be accepted from October 1 of this year through March 1, 2018. Work can be submitted for publication by emailing prairieink@bartonccc.edu.