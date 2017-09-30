Sunday Weather

Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a south wind 18 to 23 mph increasing to 24 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Breezy, with a south wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with a south wind 13 to 18 mph increasing to 26 to 31 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy.
Tuesday
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.
Tuesday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73.
Wednesday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Thursday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.
Thursday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Friday
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.
Friday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.