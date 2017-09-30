Sunday Weather

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a south wind 18 to 23 mph increasing to 24 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Breezy, with a south wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with a south wind 13 to 18 mph increasing to 26 to 31 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy.

Tuesday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Tuesday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73.

Wednesday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Thursday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.

Thursday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Friday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Friday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.