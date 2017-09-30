Police ask for help to locate Kansas carjacking suspect

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a car-jacking and continue to search for a suspect.

Just after 12:15p.m. Friday police responded to the 500 Block of SW Saline in Topeka after report of an aggravated robbery, according to a media release.

A suspect described as a white male, approximately 6-foot tall with a thin build, wearing a black t-shirt and carrying a handgun got into a victim’s vehicle parked in the alley. The suspect forced the victim out of the vehicle and drove away down sixth street, according to police.

Several hours later, police located the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.