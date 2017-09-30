Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Agenda Meeting

Monday, October 2, 2017 – 9:00 a.m. until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

D. Consider Minutes of the September 25, 2017, Regular Meeting.

E. Any citizen wishing to make statements during the discussion of any item must first be recognized by the Commission Chair. After being recognized, that person should state their name and the name of any organization represented. Statements should be limited to five minutes.

II. APPROVAL OF APPROPRIATIONS:

-An Accounts Payable Register will be submitted to the Commission for the period of September 18, 2017, and ending October 2, 2017.

III. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be heard at this time.

-There is no Old Business at this time.

IV. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at this time.

A. PROCLAMATION 2017-12: Domestic Violence Awareness Month, October, 2017:

-Given the number of victims touched by domestic violence, the importance of working with survivors and the need to hold perpetrators accountable, the Commission will be asked by Joanne Wondra, Executive Director, Family Crisis Center, to recognize October, 2017, as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

B. CENTRAL KANSAS COMMUNITY CORRECTIONS: Fiscal Year 2017 Year End Outcomes:

-The Kansas Community Corrections Act provides grants to Kansas Counties to develop and maintain a range of programs for adult offenders assigned to Community Corrections agencies. A Comprehensive Plan (grant application) was submitted that set the goals for FY2017. The Year End Outcomes then sets out the results at the close of the year and requires the review and approval of the Barton County Commissioners, as the Administrative County for the District to which the plan pertains. Amy Boxberger, CKCC Director, will present details.

C. COMMUNICATIONS: Nex-Tech Wireless – Addendum to Site Lease Agreement:

-In July, 2016, Barton County entered into a Site Lease Agreement with Nex-Tech Wireless. Under the original agreement, Nex-Tech is allowed to install antennas, grid dishes, remote radio units and other related equipment on a tower owned by Barton County near Susank. This proposed addendum extends the term to ten years, with options for renewal, and addresses non-functionality due to a catastrophic event or maintenance issues. Dena Popp, 911 Director, will provide details.

D. KANSAS LEGISLATIVE POLICY GROUP: Annual Meeting Report:

-The Kansas Legislative Policy Group (KLPG) is a bi-partisan coalition of western Kansas counties with the common interest in the preservation of the counties tax base and retention of local control. The KLPG held its annual meeting the last week in September. Commissioner Alicia Straub will report.

E. TREASURER’S OFFICE: Long-Term Storage Options:

-The Treasurer’s Office currently rents a storage unit to archive documents and to hold surplus equipment. Cost estimates were obtained to purchase a 40’ X 8’ X 8’ shipping container to replace the rental of the storage unit. Pricing was obtained from Stone Waste and Chuck Henry Sales. The lowest cost was provided by Chuck Henry Sales for a used container. The $2,332.50 bid includes delivery. If approved, the container will be placed at the Landfill. Phil Hathcock, Operations Director, will discuss details.

F. COUNTY SERVICES: Informational Update:

-Mr. Hathcock will provide the informational report of work completed during the last period. The report, which will be made available to the media, will serve as a public reminder of the services provided by the County on a regular basis.

V. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following items, including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS: -Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the authorization of personnel changes, sign any documentation approved during the agenda meeting or sign any other documentation required for regular County business. Similar action may take place throughout the day.

-Phil Hathcock, Operations Director, and Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk, will meet with HMN Architects on Tuesday, October 3, 2017, at 11:30 a.m. in the Commission Chambers. It is anticipated that County officials may attend.

-The annual Tax Sale will be held on Tuesday, October 10, 2017, at 10:00 a.m., in the Conference Room of the Barton County Courthouse.

B. APPOINTMENTS:

-Subject to change, the following appointments have been scheduled: OCTOBER 2, 2017

9:45 a.m. or following the close of the Agenda Meeting – Regular Business Discussion – Phil Hathcock, Operations Director, and Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk

10:00 a.m. – Road Maintenance – South Homestead Township Officials

10:15 a.m. – Neighborhood Revitalization Plan for the City of Ellinwood – Chris Komarek, City Administrator

10:30 a.m. – Construction Engineering Agreement with KDOT for inspection services, Bridge 200; Signage and Program Update – Barry McManaman, County Engineer

11:00 a.m. – Personnel Needs – Amy Mellor, County Attorney, and Casey Hubbard, Office Manager / Investigator

1:00 p.m. – Barton County accepted Request for Qualifications for Architects for Courthouse Repairs until September 8, 2017. The Commission will interview WDM Architects at this time.

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Sheriff Brian Bellendir is scheduled for October 5, 2017.

VI. OTHER BUSINESS:

C. The Commissioners are available to the Public on Mondays during regular business hours.

D. The Commissioners may, individually, schedule personal appointments related to County business at their discretion.

E. The next Regular Meeting will be Monday, October 9, 2017, at 9:00 a.m.

