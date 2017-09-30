Friday State Wide Scores

By The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL
Andale 50, Clearwater 0
Atchison 33, KC Washington 20
Attica/Argonia 54, Pratt Skyline 18
Augusta 20, Chanute 14
Axtell 50, Frankfort 36
Baxter Springs 47, Riverton 0
Beloit 36, Russell 14
Bennington 54, Lincoln 6
Bluestem 41, Fredonia 33
Bonner Springs 33, Basehor-Linwood 21
Buhler 40, Winfield 0
Burlingame 59, Onaga 0
Burlington 52, Osawatomie 8
Caldwell 63, Burrton 6
Caney Valley 42, Erie 2
Central Plains 60, Canton-Galva 0
Chaparral 75, Douglass 14
Chase County 49, Central Heights 8
Cheney 74, Sedgwick 46
Cherryvale 49, Neodesha 14
Cimarron 44, Hays-TMP-Marian 35
Clifton-Clyde 52, Herington 0
Columbus 47, Prairie View 14
Concordia 35, Abilene 18
Conway Springs 62, Wichita Trinity 35
Crest 50, Altoona-Midway 6
DeSoto 55, Nevada, Mo. 14
Derby 54, Wichita Bishop Carroll 45
Dighton 49, Triplains-Brewster 0
Dodge City 35, Wichita South 19
Doniphan West 18, Troy 13
Elkhart 61, Clayton, N.M. 7
Ell-Saline 14, Hutchinson Trinity 6
Ellsworth 38, Salina Sacred Heart 27
Emporia 54, Topeka West 13
Frontenac 63, KC Harmon 18
Galena 28, Coffeyville 7
Garden City 28, Liberal 27
Garden Plain 71, Belle Plaine 14
Goddard 35, Salina South 14
Halstead 56, Hillsboro 17
Hanover 48, Wetmore 0
Hartford 78, South Haven 54
Haven 48, Lyons 30
Hill City 35, Trego 14
Hodgeman County 60, Greeley County 14
Holcomb 27, Colby 0
Holton 36, Royal Valley 0
Hugoton 28, Goodland 20
Humboldt 50, Eureka 14
Hutchinson 35, Goddard-Eisenhower 14
Hutchinson Central Christian 60, Norwich 6
Independence 56, Anderson County 14
Ingalls 1, Moscow 0
Iola 28, Parsons 25
Jackson Heights 44, Washington County 0
Jayhawk Linn 38, Pleasant Ridge 22
Jefferson North 48, Horton 7
Junction City 61, Highland Park 12
KC Piper 21, KC Turner 0
KC Schlagle 41, KC Wyandotte 13
KC Sumner 27, KC Bishop Ward 6
Kingman 45, Wichita Independent 6
Kiowa County 66, Fairfield-Cunningham 8
LaCrosse 56, Sublette 8
Labette County 34, Fort Scott 7
Lakin 53, Johnson-Stanton County 0
Little River 57, Goessel 12
Louisburg 34, Baldwin 0
Lyndon 47, Council Grove 6
Maize 21, Arkansas City 7
Manhattan 27, Topeka Seaman 9
Marais des Cygnes Valley 54, Chetopa 0
Marmaton Valley 36, Sedan 28
Marysville 28, Clay Center 8
Maur Hill – Mount Academy 43, Missouri Military Academy, Mo. 0
McPherson 62, Circle 7
Meade 27, Syracuse 7
Medicine Lodge 49, Inman 20
Natoma 51, Western Plains-Healy 0
Nemaha Central 13, Centralia 0
Ness City 53, Kinsley 0
Newton 42, Salina Central 20
Nickerson 27, Larned 7
Northern Valley 46, Lakeside 0
Oberlin-Decatur 58, Quinter 12
Olathe North 33, Lawrence 28
Olathe Northwest 48, Leavenworth 9
Olpe 55, Uniontown 0
Osage City 41, Mission Valley 20
Osborne 58, Solomon 40
Oskaloosa 54, Maranatha Academy 14
Oswego 34, Northeast-Arma 28
Otis-Bison 70, Wallace County 24
Paola 42, Eudora 6
Pawnee Heights 52, Cheylin 26
Phillipsburg 69, Ellis 13
Pike Valley 56, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 0
Pittsburg 12, Andover Central 7
Pittsburg Colgan 28, Girard 12
Plainville 50, Republic County 6
Pratt 35, Hoisington 28
Riley County 41, Rock Creek 21
Riverside 34, Atchison County 16
Rock Hills 66, Tescott 16
Rolla 70, Deerfield 0
Rose Hill 21, El Dorado 14
Rural Vista 62, Valley Falls 14
SM East 59, SM North 6
SM Northwest 35, SM West 14
Sabetha 28, Perry-Lecompton 21
Satanta 56, Wichita County 6
Scott City 42, Ulysses 11
Silver Lake 14, Rossville 0
Smith Center 62, Oakley 6
Smoky Valley 49, Hesston 20
South Barber 60, Pretty Prairie 13
South Central 23, Macksville 16
Spearville 48, South Gray 2
Spring Hill 27, Ottawa 19
St. Francis 16, Hoxie 8
St. James Academy 35, Blue Valley 28
St. John 30, Ellinwood 22
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 53, Linn 6
St. Mary’s 70, Yates Center 0
St. Paul 54, Madison/Hamilton 8
St. Thomas Aquinas 42, Mill Valley 21
Sterling 14, Marion 6
Sylvan-Lucas 50, Stockton 0
Thunder Ridge 62, Wilson 12
Tonganoxie 37, Lansing 3
Topeka 48, Shawnee Heights 14
Udall 50, Oxford 30
Valley Center 24, Hays 7
Valley Heights 50, Wabaunsee 20
Victoria 50, Logan/Palco 26
Wakefield 56, BV Randolph 6
Washburn Rural 30, Topeka Hayden 26
Waverly 66, Lebo 20
Wellsville 28, Santa Fe Trail 12
Weskan 54, Wheatland-Grinnell 20
West Elk 54, Southern Coffey 8
West Franklin 40, Northern Heights 6
Wichita Campus 14, Andover 10
Wichita Collegiate 28, Wellington 13
Wichita East 23, Wichita Southeast 15
Wichita Heights 71, Wichita North 8
Wichita Home School 64, Pleasanton 42
Wichita Northwest 26, Kapaun Mount Carmel 14
Friday State Wide Scores
