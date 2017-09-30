14th-Ranked Tigers Escape Lindenwood with 38-35 Win

fhsuathletics.com

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – After Lindenwood sent a message with a 34-point win at Pittsburg State last week, Fort Hays State knew it would have a tough challenge on its hands Saturday (Sept. 30). In a back-and-forth game, an interception return for a touchdown proved to be the difference for the 14th-ranked Tigers in a 38-35 win on the road as they improved to 5-0 on the season. FHSU ran its win streak over Lindenwood to five games with the win.

With Fort Hays State clinging to a 31-28 lead, Kolt Trachsel had the biggest of play of several by the Tigers on Saturday with a 25-yard interception return for a touchdown with 3:34 to play. It gave FHSU enough breathing room to escape St. Charles with the win. Lindenwood scored its final touchdown with 1:03 to play, but FHSU recovered the ensuing onside kick and ran out the clock.

Big plays from the Tiger offense were key in getting another tough road win in the MIAA. Monterio Burchfield had two of the biggest with touchdown receptions of 48 and 76 yards. His 48-yard score knotted the game at 21-21 right after the Tigers trailed by seven at halftime. His 76-yard score tied the game again at 28-28 with 1:28 to go in the third quarter. He went on to finish with 173 receiving yards on just five catches with three touchdowns. He averaged 34.6 yards per catch.

Two missed opportunities by Lindenwood in the fourth quarter helped the Tigers gain the advantage back. The Lions missed a 34-yard field goal attempt, then after the Tigers turned the ball right back over to the Lions on a fumble, the Tiger defense forced a pooch punt, keeping the Lions off the board again.

On the next Tiger drive, Kenneth Iheme produced his biggest play of the game. He had a 54-yard run that took the ball from the FHSU 31 all the way down to the Lindenwood 15. A horsecollar tackle tacked on eight more yards to the run. It led to a 27-yard field goal by Brandon Brown to give FHSU its first lead since a 14-7 late in the first quarter and early second quarter.

The defense stepped up twice more to follow. On the next Lindenwood drive, Tevin Evans forced a fumble that the Tigers recovered. It looked like the Tigers would take advantage of a short field, but Jacob Mezera was intercepted at the Lindenwood 9 and kept the Tiger lead at just three. However, a key moment in the game was Lindenwood’s quarterback Najee Jackson sustaining an injury that kept him out of the game on the next drive. The Tigers took advantage as backup quarterback Max Meylor threw the interception to Trachsel that proved to be the game-winning score. Despite giving up a season-high 438 yards of total offense, the Tiger defense came up with the big plays it needed in the fourth quarter.

Fort Hays State survived turning the ball over three times by gaining the two key turnovers in the fourth quarter. The first Tiger turnover, a fumble in the first quarter, gave Lindenwood a short field and led to the Lions tying the game after the Tiger defense produced stops on the first two Lion drives of the game. From that point, Lindenwood gained its footing and gave FHSU all it could handle the rest of the afternoon.

Aside from Burchfield’s monster day receiving, Iheme was a workhorse for the Tigers. He carried the ball 30 times for a career-high 174 rushing yards and caught seven passes for 58 yards, giving him 232 all-purpose yards. He nearly accounted for half of Fort Hays State’s 487 yards of total offense. Iheme’s lone touchdown was the first score of the game, a two-yard plunge to give FHSU a 7-0 lead.

Mezera had a solid day against a Lindenwood defense allowing just 169.8 passing yards per game. He threw for 294 yards, completing 25-of-35 passes, with the three touchdowns to Burchfield.

The Tiger defense allowed just 56 yards rushing, less than their season average of 62.3, but Lindenwood quarterback Najee Jackson threw for 365 yards and three touchdowns. He completed 29-of-47 passes. Overall, the Lions threw for 382 yards. His top target was Deantrell Prince, who caught 10 passes for 175 yards. Jose Delgado led the Tiger defense with 14 tackles.

Fort Hays State hosts Pittsburg State for Homecoming next Saturday (Oct. 7). Kickoff is set for 7 pm at Lewis Field Stadium.