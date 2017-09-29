Weekend Weather

Saturday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a south wind 20 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Breezy, with a south wind 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Monday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Windy.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Windy.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Tuesday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Wednesday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Thursday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.

Thursday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.