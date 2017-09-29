Wanted Kansas man jailed after chase during I-70 tanker crash

SALINE COUNTY — While deputies were working a rollover accident that shut down portions of Interstate70 for about five hours on Thursday, a wanted man narrowly missed hitting ohttp://managewp.com/wp-admin/#add_postsne of the deputies on the scene, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan.

Just after 9p.m., a 1996 Lexus driven by Jerry Hassler, 31, Salina, was westbound on Interstate 70 when he swerved around the patrol vehicle blocking the road near an overturned tanker carrying anhydrous ammonia, according to Soldan

Hassler then drove into the median and back off of the interstate. Deputies pursued Hassler to Diamond Drive where he ditched the vehicle. Ten minute later a deputy saw Hassler walk into a fast-food restaurant near the interstate and they arrested him.

.

Hassler had an outstanding warrant from the Kansas Department of Corrections and a habitual violator who is no allowed to drive, according to Soldan.

Deputies booked Hassler into the Saline County Jail for reckless driving, failing to obey a lawful order, driving while a habitual violator and improper crossing on a laned roadway.

He has previous convictions for theft and drugs in McPherson and Saline County.