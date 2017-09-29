Sunflower draws record crowd at pancake feed

The Sunflower Diversified Services pancake feed has long been a popular annual event. But this year it set a record with 611 people served at the all-you-can-eat, pancake and sausage dinner. There were 575 participants served last year.

“This year’s record-setting turnout is so gratifying to the people we serve and to our staff,” said Connie Oetken, director of development. “It demonstrates strong community commitment to people who need a helping hand from their neighbors.”

Sunflower, a non-profit agency, serves infants, toddlers and adults with developmental disabilities and delays in Barton, Pawnee, Rice, Rush and Stafford counties.

“We raised some much-needed funds for programs and equipment that are not financed by tax dollars,” Oetken said. “All proceeds remain in the five counties we serve in central Kansas to directly help children and adults who need Sunflower.

“Equally important,” Oetken continued, “our Chris Cakes pancake dinner is a great way to raise even more awareness about the needs of people with disabilities and delays.”