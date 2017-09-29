Sheriff: Kansas teen dies after motorcycle crash

SUMNER COUNTY — A Kansas teen died in an accident just after 8:30p.m. Thursday in Sumner County.

A 2006 Honda Shadow driven by a Kansas teen was westbound in the 200 Block of west U.S. 160 at Edwards Road, according to a media release from the Sumner County Sheriff’s Department.

The motorcycle rear-ended a 2005 Pontiac G6 driven Oma Milledge, who was stopped behind a pickup making a left turn onto Edwards Road.

The teen died at the scene. The sheriff’s department released no additional details.

In an email to parents, USD 353 reported, “A Wellington High School student was tragically killed in an accident last evening. The district Crisis Team is in place this morning to help both students and staff.”