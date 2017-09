SEPTEMBER 29, 2017

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

FOR SALE: 5 1983 MAZDA RX7 WHEELS. 793-8363 OR 786-9163

FOR SALE: CRAFTSMAN ROUTER, MITER BOX SAW, REAR WHEEL WEIGHTS FOR A FORD TRACTOR. 586-8009

FOR SALE: FARM EGGS, MILK HOUSE HEATER. 617-6486

FOR SALE: QUEEN DUVET COVER/PILLOW SHAMS/BED RUFFLE, HP DESK JET PRINTER, COMPUTER KEYBOARD & SPEAKERS. 653-4189

FOR SALE: 5 HESSTON BELT BUCKLE, QUEEN SIZE ELECTRIC SERTA MATTRESS, 2 BRIEF CASES. 786-1945

FREE: SCRAP WOOD PICK UP AS SOON AS POSSIBLE. 282-9331

WANTED: SIDE BY SIDE 4 WHEELER 570CC-1000CC, WOODEN STORAGE SHED 10X12 OR BIGGER. 617-3944

FOR SALE: LARGE AMOUNT OF TOOLS, ROLLATOR WALKER. 603-3907

FOR SALE: 1981 JOHN DEERE 6620 COMBINE W/NEW PARTS. (SHEDDED, ALWAYS MAINTAINED) 786-8832

WANTED: LOADER BUCKET FOR A TRACTOR, UPRIGHT DEEP FREEZE. 388-6270

FOR SALE: UTILITY TRAILER 15X8 W/NEW TIRES/NEEDS DECK. 617-9430

FREE: 3 7WK BLACK KITTENS LITTER BOX TRAINED. 785-472-1204

FOR SALE: ELECTRIC KNIFE, EDEN PURE HEATER W/REMOTE, APPLE PEELER. 282-3957

FOR SALE: TOP CABINETS 36X24X18, 2 STORM DOORS 32X80, 36X80. FREE: CARPET. 797-3796

FOR SALE: AKC YELLOW LAB PUP. WANTED: DUCK OR GOOSE DECOYS, FLAT BOTTOM BOAT. 785-324-0550

FOR SALE: WHIRLPOOL ELECTRIC DRYER. 793-2191

FOR SALE: WOOD, PVC PIPE IN DIFFERENT SIZES. 792-4466

FOR SALE: WOODWORKING TOOLS, LUMBER. 792-5846

FOR SALE: 2004 MERCURY GRAND MARQUIS (WELL TAKEN CARE OF), 1960-64 PELLET PISTOL. 785-639-6097

FOR SALE: GO CART, ELECTRIC RANGE, TRAILER. 639-2038

WANTED: SOMEONE TO HANG UP HIS CLOTHES. 282-8807 (GREAT BEND)

FOR SALE: JOHN DEERE CLOCK IN THE SHAPE OF A WATCH, COLLECTIBLES, MATERIAL, COFFEE MAKER. 639-2361

I LOVE THIS TIME OF YEAR. 1 REASON IS THE FOLLOWING. IT IS APPLE & PUMPKIN TIME AT CAIN CITY ORCHARD. YOU CAN PICK YOUR OWN APPLES AND PUMPKINS OR BUY THEM PRE-PICKED. SEVERAL VARIETIES OF APPLES ARE AVAILABLE. PLEASE CALL 562-3498 OR CHECK US OUT ON FACEBOOK. I THINK OF: APPLE PIE, CARAMEL APPLES, APPLE SAUCE, PUMPKIN PIE, PAINTED & CARVED PUMPKINS. CHECK OUT THEY’RE FACEBOOK PAGE.

HUGE GARAGE SALE: IS TOMORROW BEGINNING AT 7:30 UNTIL- AT 203 CRAIG ST. IN ELLINWOOD. SNAPPER LAWN MOWER, LAWN SPREADER, 17” DELL COMPUTER MONITOR, BOYS BIKE & SCOOTER, ANTIQUE SCALE, HIGH CHAIR, NEW IN BOX CHRISTMAS LIGHTS, CHRISTMAS ITEMS, HOUSEHOLD DÉCOR, PICTURES, COMFORT SETS, LADIES NAME BRAND CLOTHING AS WELL AS BOYS, GIRLS AND MEN’S CLOTHING AND ITEMS TOO NUMEROUS TO MENTION.

THIS SALE IS ALSO A PART OF THE ELLINWOOD CITY WIDE GARAGE SALES. THIS SALE IS LOCATED AT: 111 S. MAIN TOMORROW FROM 8 UNTIL 2 AND SUNDAY FROM 10-2. LARGE AMOUNT OF NAMED BRAND CLOTHING AS WELL AS KIDS FROM 12 MONTHS TO 14 YEARS, SHOES, TOYS, TOOLS, A REALLY NICE ELECTRIC FIRE PLACE INSERT, WEDDING DECORATIONS, TABLE CLOTHS AND SO MUCH MORE.

THIS IS A MOVED SALE: LOCATED AT 6021 BROADWAY, THE SALE STARTED AT 9 THIS MORNING TO 6 AND TOMORROW FROM 9 TO 1. TOOLS, BATHROOM LIGHT & MIRROR, FOOD PROCESSOR, BEDDING, STORAGE BENCH & CABINETS, LAMPS, HUMIDIFIER, DÉCOR, CRAFTS, MASSAGERS, BOOKS, PLANTERS, JEWELRY AND SO MUCH MORE.

THANK YOU FOR LISTENING & HAVE A GREAT DAY.