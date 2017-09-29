KHP: I-70 open after truck carrying ammonia rolls

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating the cause of an accident just after 7p.m. Thursday in Saline County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol a truck carrying anhydrous ammonia rolled just east of the Interstate 135 – Interstate 70 Junction.

The accident forced officials to divert eastbound traffic at the junction.

The accident also damaged an overhead sign forcing officials to divert westbound traffic diverted while the Kansas Department of Transportation assessed the damage.

There was no ammonia spill and no injuries reported

More information will be released Friday.