KBI investigating incident in Ellsworth County

ELLSWORTH COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities including the Kansas Bureau of Investigating are on the scene of an incident in Ellsworth County.

An incident occurred in the rural Ellsworth County community of Lorraine Thursday night, according the sheriff’s department. They released no additional details early Friday.

There were a number of emergency vehicles traveling through Lorraine on Wichita Street and surrounding rural roads between 9 and 10p.m. on Thursday, according to Mayor Dennis Boyer. “The majority of the activity occurred outside town,” he said. He had no additional information.

The KBI is expected to release a statement soon. Lorraine has a population of just over 100 residents and is located 48 miles northeast of Great Bend.