Friday Mid America Sports Update

ST. LOUIS (AP) – The St. Louis Cardinals were eliminated from postseason contention when Leonys Martin leaped at the center-field fence to rob Paul DeJong of a tying home run with two outs in the 11th inning, preserving the Chicago Cubs’ 2-1 win. St. Louis, which went 5-14 against its rival, missed the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2007 and 2008.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Daniel Norris and the Detroit Tigers ended losing skids. Norris threw five scoreless innings to pick up his first victory in more than three months as the Tigers snapped a season-high nine-game losing streak by beating the Kansas City Royals 4-1.

AMES, Iowa (AP) – Shane Buechele threw for 171 yards and a score and Texas opened Big 12 play by beating Iowa State 17-7. Chris Warren III added a rushing TD for the Longhorns, who improved to 13-2 against the Cyclones. Warren had an 11-yard touchdown run and Toneil Carter caught a 22-yard TD pass from Buechele to give Texas a 14-0 halftime lead its defense made stand up.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – The Redskins romped past Oakland last week behind a big game from Kirk Cousins. The Chiefs are one of two unbeaten teams left in the NFL after dismantling the Chargers heading into Week 4. The teams meet Monday night at Arrowhead Stadium in one of the league’s marquee showdowns.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Michigan State hosts Iowa this weekend in a rematch of the 2015 Big Ten title game, which the Spartans won in the final minute to advance to college football’s playoff. Both teams enter this game coming off losses – and with work to do if they want to return to the heights they reached two seasons ago.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Chiefs cornerback Terrance Mitchell had to picks of Philip Rivers last week, not to mention nine tackles and four pass breakups. It was the kind of effort that just might make the fourth-year journeyman known for being more than just the guy opposite Marcus Peters in the Kansas City secondary.

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) – Tight end Jordan Reed expects to play for the Washington Redskins against the Kansas City Chiefs. Reed missed the Redskins’ Week 3 victory over the Oakland Raiders with a chest-rib injury. He took part in more team drills at practice than before and voiced optimism about being ready for the Monday night matchup with Kansas City.