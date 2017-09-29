FHSU sees increase; overall enrollment at state universities down

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Board of Regents says enrollment at public universities fell less than 1 percent this fall.

Enrollment figures released Friday show enrollment increased more than 3 percent at Fort Hays State University and Wichita State University. The University of Kansas reported a 1.1 percent increase in fall enrollment compared with last fall.

Kansas State University reported the largest enrollment drop, of 4.1 percent. Emporia State’s enrollment declined 2.6 percent and enrollment was down 2.7 percent at Pittsburg State.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports cumulative enrollment at the six state universities was down 239 students, or 0.25 percent.

The 19 community colleges in Kansas reported 1,500 fewer students enrolled, while the state’s technical colleges added nearly 1,000 students.