Cop Shop (9/28)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (9/28)

Burglary / In Progress

At 5:50 p.m. assisted GBPD with a burglary at 2617 Quivira Avenue.

Non-Injury Accident

At 8:42 p.m. an accident was reported at NW 110 Avenue & W. Bart County Road.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (9/28)

Structure Fire

At 5:46 a.m. a structure fire was reported at 2918 Gano Street.

Injury Accident

At 7:57 a.m. Nancy Crawford and Cristina Hernandez were involved in an accident at 3519 10th Street.

Traumatic Injuries

At 12:58 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 10th Street & McKinley Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 1:42 p.m. an officer arrested Corey Detter on an Ellinwood warrant at 3702 Lakin Avenue.

Sick Person

At 2:48 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1306 Jefferson Street.

Gas Leak / Spill

At 2:49 p.m. a report of a construction crew striking a gas line was made at 2823 10th Street. Kansas Gas responded.

Theft

At 3:49 p.m. theft of a cell phone was made at 4107 10th Street.

Convulsions / Seizures

At 5:13 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 4107 10th Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 6:07 p.m. an accident was reported at 2400 10th Street.

Chest Pain

At 6:35 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1401 Warner Road.

Theft

At 7:26 p.m. Dillons, 1811 Main Street, reported Elizabeth Barber shoplifting items. NTA was signed and served.