Cop Shop (9/28)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (9/28)
Burglary / In Progress
At 5:50 p.m. assisted GBPD with a burglary at 2617 Quivira Avenue.
Non-Injury Accident
At 8:42 p.m. an accident was reported at NW 110 Avenue & W. Bart County Road.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (9/28)
Structure Fire
At 5:46 a.m. a structure fire was reported at 2918 Gano Street.
Injury Accident
At 7:57 a.m. Nancy Crawford and Cristina Hernandez were involved in an accident at 3519 10th Street.
Traumatic Injuries
At 12:58 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 10th Street & McKinley Street.
Warrant Arrest
At 1:42 p.m. an officer arrested Corey Detter on an Ellinwood warrant at 3702 Lakin Avenue.
Sick Person
At 2:48 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1306 Jefferson Street.
Gas Leak / Spill
At 2:49 p.m. a report of a construction crew striking a gas line was made at 2823 10th Street. Kansas Gas responded.
Theft
At 3:49 p.m. theft of a cell phone was made at 4107 10th Street.
Convulsions / Seizures
At 5:13 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 4107 10th Street.
Non-Injury Accident
At 6:07 p.m. an accident was reported at 2400 10th Street.
Chest Pain
At 6:35 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1401 Warner Road.
Theft
At 7:26 p.m. Dillons, 1811 Main Street, reported Elizabeth Barber shoplifting items. NTA was signed and served.