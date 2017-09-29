Barton Adult Education Center to offer citizenship classes beginning Nov. 7

Barton Community College will offer citizenship classes beginning Nov. 7 at the Center for Adult Education, 1025 Main St. in Great Bend. A prerequisite Registration and Orientation session is November 7.

The 10-week session meets every Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon and 7-9 p.m. The classes are free, but the required book and supply fee is $65.

The citizenship classes are designed to assist any person eligible for naturalization. This includes all permanent residents who have possessed a green card for five years or are married to a US citizen and have had a green card for three years.

Those who are 55 years of age or older and have possessed a green card for 15 years or more, the test is available Spanish. To aid the Spanish speakers who qualify, the evening session will be translated into Spanish as needed.

Classes cover all necessary elements of the naturalization process, including:

Filling out the N-400 USCIS form.

Gathering and copying all necessary documents.

Practicing writing and reading skills.

Learning the history and civics information for the 100 questions.

Improving spoken English and practicing for the interview.

The majority of students who have completed these classes have achieved naturalization at ceremonies in Wichita.

Anyone eligible for citizenship is welcome to attend the classes.

Those interested in increasing their listening English and wishing to learn about American history, geography and civics are also encouraged to attend.

For more information, call the Adult Education Center at (620) 786-7565 or (620) 791-7314.