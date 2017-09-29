UPDATE: Kan. man fatally shot by police had served time in prison

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Records show that a black man fatally shot by two police officers in Kansas’ capital was months out of prison after serving time on burglary and illegal gun possession charges.

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting.

Just before 9:30 Thursday, police responded to the 300 Block of Southeast Lawrence, in Topeka regarding a report of a disturbance with shots fired in the area, according to a media release.

Officers responding encountered a suspicious person identified as Dominique Tyrell White, 30, Topeka. White had a handgun. In the process of trying to secure the firearm, the individual struggled with officers and attempted to flee.

While fleeing from officers, the individual reached for the pocket containing the firearm, causing the officers to fire their weapons. The individual sustained life-threatening injuries as a result.

Officers immediately provided medical assistance and summoned AMR who transported the individual to a local hospital where the subject was pronounced dead.

White’s gun was recovered from the scene. All parties believed to be involved in the incident have been identified and the public at large is not in danger.

The Lawrence Police Department is conducting the investigation in the interest of transparency and at the request of Topeka Police Chief Kramer. The Shawnee County Sheriffs’ Office and the Kansas Highway Patrol also responded to assist the TPD with the incident.

Names of the officers involved were not released.