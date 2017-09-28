Understanding the importance of MTSS in Great Bend schools

An educational tool or format the Great Bend school district has been using over the past few years is multi-tier system of supports (MTSS). A lot has been made of the style that tests for students’ strengths and weaknesses and places them in interventions or study sessions to improve on the weaker areas for the individual student.

Kelsey Perry serves as the math coach at Park Elementary School and says they see huge improvements in the students’ scores from the fall to the spring. Even a limited time with direct help can boost a student back to where they are supposed to be for that level.

USD 428 Superintendent Khris Thexton told the school board at Thursday’s luncheon at Park that even younger students have the capability to grasp high-level math problems if they are instructed well.

MTSS is set up with three tiers of interventions. Tier three students require the most support to work on weaknesses and tier one students are meeting or surpassing standards and need less help.

Perry says there were 52 percent of students at Park last year that started in tier one for math. In the spring of 2017 of that same school year, there was 72 percent in tier one. The goal is to get at least 80 percent of students in tier one.