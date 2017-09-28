Thursday Mid America Sports Update

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Addison Russell hit a 3-run homer and John Lackey pitched six strong innings as the Chicago Cubs clinched their second consecutive National League Central title with a 5-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. The Cubs reached the postseason for the third straight year for the first time since 1908.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Paulo Orlando sparked the Kansas City Royals with his glove early and his bat late. Orlando hit a two-run homer, his first of the season, as the Royals rallied from a three-run deficit to beat Detroit 7-4, the Tigers’ ninth straight loss. He also made a superb running catch in the first inning to rob Nicholas Castellanos of an extra-base hit with two runners on base.

AMES, Iowa (AP) – Texas has owned its series with Iowa State, winning 12 of the last 14 games against the Cyclones since the two schools became rivals with the formation of the Big 12. Thursday night’s primetime matchup will offer Iowa State a shot at a marquee home win against a program that has had its number for two decades. The Cyclones will be underdogs in the league opener for both teams.

UNDATED (AP) – In their first full season under coach Mike Yeo, the St. Louis Blues have their sights still set on the Stanley Cup. St. Louis has made the playoffs six consecutive years without reaching the Cup final and will lean on winger Vladimir Tarasenko and Jake Allen to try to get there. With the addition of Brayden Schenn, the Blues have more skill and firepower up front. The Blues open the season Oct. 4 at the home of the Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – One day after revealing $350 million in renovations focused primarily on its football facilities, a Kansas program that has struggled for years got another reason to believe in its future. His name is Khalil Herbert. He ran for 291 yards last weekend against West Virginia, the third-best performance in school history.

ST. LOUIS (AP) – When Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell took out a St. Louis Cardinals fan’s plate of nachos while trying to catch a foul ball, the spectator had no idea he’d end up all over the internet. Andrew Gudermuth says the Cardinals replaced the spilled nachos and gave his group beer and Italian ice. He also says Russell shook his hand and apologized. Now nicknamed “Nacho Man,” he says the attention has made him popular on Twitter.

UNDATED (AP) – Anyone trying to get a read on the Southeastern Conference’s quarterback situation should avoid looking at the league standings. The only two SEC teams with losing records both have clear-cut veteran starting quarterbacks. But the two programs atop the Eastern Division standings have uncertainty at that critical position. How those schools sort out their quarterback situations could go a long way toward determining the eventual East champion.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Paulo Orlando hit a two-run homer, his first of the season, as the Kansas City Royals rallied from a three-run deficit to beat the Detroit Tigers 7-4. The Tigers dropped their ninth straight and are 4-22 in September. They have been outscored 68-29 in the skid. The last time Detroit lost nine in a row was Sept. 1-9, 2005.