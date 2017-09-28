Suspects jailed for deadly drive-by shooting that killed Kansas girl

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Three men are in custody in a 2014 drive-by shooting that killed a 10-year-old girl inside a Kansas City, Kansas, home.

KMBC-TV reports that police also are looking for a fourth suspect in the killing of Machole Stewart. The spokesman for the Wyandotte County prosecutor’s office didn’t immediately return a phone call from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Cedric Sanders and Tommy Benson among those jailed for the shooting, according to the Wyandotte County Jail booking report.

Machole was killed when bullets from a passing vehicle sprayed a home while she was at a family gathering inside. No one else inside the home was injured. Police have said the intended target was a 19-year-old relative.

Machole’s grandmother says the girl was “robbed” of “a beautiful life with her family.”