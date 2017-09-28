St. John pharmacy update

St. John will have to wait a little bit longer before a new pharmacy opens its doors at 311 North Broadway. Stafford County Drug will hopefully be open in a couple of months according to Allison Freeze, who along with husband Cody, operates Medical Park Pharmacy in Pratt.

The Freeze family will operate Stafford County Drug along with another married couple who are already in the pharmacy business. Sloan and Lance Freeman own pharmacy’s in several Kansas communities including Medicine Lodge and Kiowa. Freeze says the response from residents in St. John and Stafford County has been very positive.

They are already making deliveries in the St. John area and Freeze encourages anyone who would like to transfer their prescriptions to do so by calling Medical Arts Pharmacy at (620) 672-744.

Chris Davis, a May graduate of the University of Kansas Pharmacy School, moved to St. John this summer and will be the pharmacist at the St. John location once it opens.

The plan is to have the pharmacy operate at the 311 North Broadway location until a new grocery store is built.

Those plans are on hold right now as everyone awaits word on a $800,000 community economic development grant through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Stafford County Economic Development Director Carolyn Dunn said Thursday she expects notification on the status of that grant in the next few days.