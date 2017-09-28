Sonic reports data breach; impacts your credit and debit cards

OKLAHOMA CITY —Authorities with Sonic Drive-Ins are investigating a data breach on the store payment systems, according to a report from KrebsOnSecurity. The fast-food chain released a statement.

“Our credit card processor informed us last week of unusual activity regarding credit cards used at SONIC. The security of our guests’ information is very important to SONIC. We are working to understand the nature and scope of this issue, as we know how important this is to our guests. We immediately engaged third-party forensic experts and law enforcement when we heard from our processor. While law enforcement limits the information we can share, we will communicate additional information as we are able.​”