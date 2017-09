SEPTEMBER 28, 2017

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

Studio Line 9AM – 10AM: 620-792-2479

FOR SALE: 5 BELT BUCKLES, SERTA QUEEN SIZE ADJUSTABLE BED W/REMOTE, 7-1/4″ SKIL SAW. 786-1945

FREE: HOMEMADE SWING SET 653-4775

FOR SALE: 1986 DODGE POWER RAM 4X4, 1981 YAMAHA TOURING BIKE. 282-7500

FOR SALE: ELECTRIC RANGE, HONDA ODYSSEY GO CART, 2 WHEEL TRAILER. 639-2038

FOR SALE: 2005 CHEVY DURAMAX 3/4 TON PU. 2003 OLDSMOBILE ALERO 4 DR, 4 WHEELERS POLARIS & OTHERS. 617-8267

FOR SALE: DALLAS COWBOY COAT (L), ELECTRIC KNIFE, APPLE PEELER. 282-3957

WANTED: 2 BALES BEDDING HAY (NO STRAW), 6′ DOG PEN PANELS. 785-324-0550

FOR SALE: YEARBOOKS (ELLINWOOD, QUIVIRA HEIGHTS, STAFFORD). 617-2598

FOR SALE: 2 STEPS FOR A PU, WEATHERGUARD DIAMOND PLATED TOOL BOX, TONY LLAMA BOOTS (9) 639-2934

FOR SALE: 1999 YAMAHA ROADSTAR 1600. 352-1137 OR 793-8273

FOR SALE: 5 36X80 STORM DOORS, BABY WALKER/BOUNCER. FREE: WOMEN’S CLOTHING (M) & PUZZLES. 617-9083

FOR SALE: 1992 FORD CROWN VICTORIA, 1982 CHEVY PU W/FLAT BED. FOUND: STRAY DOBERMAN. 257-8711

FOR SALE: 2 TAPESTRIES FROM ITALY 1. DEER, LAST SUPPER. 792-6560

FOR SALE: KITCHEN TABLE W/LEAF, KITCHEN CHAIRS W/ROLLERS. 603-6161

FOR SALE: YOUTH BED & CHAIR, ADIRONDACK CHAIR, 3 CORDLESS PHONE W/RECORDER. 282-9331

FOR SALE: COUCH W/RECLINERS, TUB ENCLOSURE. 785-826-6397

FOR SALE: FLAT BED FOR A PU. WANTED: FULL SIZE 8′ PU BED, DRIVERS SIDE DOOR FOR A 1990 DODGE PU. 617-5355

FOR SALE: 3 VINTAGE VANITIES W/MIRRORS, BENCH SEAT, 3 CHESTS. 617-5136

WANTED: CROWN ROYAL BAGS. 785-658-5704

FOR SALE: CAR SHOW IN ALDEN (FREE) WANTED: 1961/71 DODGE PU FRONT BUMPER, FORD FALCON PROJECT. 204-0775

FOR SALE: LIMESTONE DENVER BRONCO ROCK. 868-1016

FOR SALE: ELECTRONIC BASKETBALL GOAL, HOT TUB. 786-5255

TRADING POST CLASSIFIED:

THIS IS A MOVED SALE: LOCATED AT 6021 BROADWAY. THE SALE STARTS TOMORROW FROM 9 TO 6 AND SATURDAY FROM 9 TO 1. TOOLS, BATHROOM LIGHT & MIRROR, FOOD PROCESSOR, BEDDING, STORAGE BENCH & CABINETS, LAMPS, HUMIDIFIER, DÉCOR, CRAFTS, MASSAGERS, BOOKS, PLANTERS, JEWELRY AND SO MUCH MORE.

THANK YOU FOR LISTENING & HAVE A GREAT DAY.