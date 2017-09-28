Russell Eyecare Center celebrates new name & new optometrists

BUSINESS NEWS

One of Russell’s optometry practices, Russell Eyecare Center, recently came under new ownership.

Prior to September 2017, the office was owned and operated by Dr. Mark Glenn. Mark and his father, Art, had been seeing patients since 1950 between them. Since Dr. Glenn is retiring at the end of this month, the practice was recently sold to the doctors who own The 10th Street Eyecare Center in Great Bend. A special Chamber After Hours and Ribbon Cutting was held Tuesday, September 26 to serve as a reception for Dr. Glenn as well as a Grand Opening for the new name and new optometrists.

“You all know Dr. Glenn as your family eye doctor and friend and community leader,” said Dr. Russell McCaulley, one of the optometrists taking over the Russell practice. “I know him as a friend, but also as a dedicated professional. The importance of Dr. Mark Glenn to the State of Kansas and to the profession of optometry is almost unsurpassed. He has led our profession with dignity and foresight for many years.”

Dr. McCaulley also said to the crowd of over 100 guests on Tuesday evening, “We are dedicated to providing the excellent eye care you have come to know and enjoy, and we will miss Dr. Glenn as he enters retirement. He is welcome to return any time he wishes.”

Following Dr. McCaulley’s remarks, Dr. Glenn also addressed the packed room of friends and former patients.

“I’ve known Dr. McCaulley for nearly 35 years. I know the care that Chad and Russ and Sarah will provide will be excellent, and I trust them to take over the practice. I will pass the baton to very well deserving physicians.”

The Russell practice was founded in 1950 by Dr. Art Glenn after practicing in Herrington for the first two years of his career. Then in 1980, Dr. Mark Glenn graduated from the same school as his father, the Southern College of Optometry, and joined the family business. By 1986, the two were 50/50 partners in the business for a few years before Mark bought out his dad’s share.