Police: 2 dead in Kansas shooting

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal Kansas shooting.

Just before 230p.m. Thursday police received a call of a possible shooting on the north side of the Kansas river near the northwest 14th and Gage area in Topeka, according to media release.

After walking the area, officers located a possible crime scene. Upon further investigation two persons were located with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

No identifications of the deceased have been made as of yet for next of kin to be notified.