Lady Cougars knock off Dodge City

The Barton Community College volleyball team took care of a hot Dodge City Community College squad Wednesday night ending the Conquistador seven match win streak with a 3-1 victory in Dodge City 25-23, 21-25, 25-20, and 25-19.

The victory pushes Barton over the .500 mark at 11-10 on the season and into the fifth spot in the conference standings at 3-5 while dropping Dodge City to 15-8 on the year and behind the Cougars in the race at 2-5.

Barton’s next action will come 2:00 p.m. Saturday as Butler Community College comes to the Barton Gym sitting just ahead of the Cougars at 5-3 and 15-6 overall.