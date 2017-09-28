Kan. man facing felony charge for using grandmother’s debit card

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on felony theft charges.

In mid-August, the relative on an elderly woman in a Lindsborg nursing home contacted police about another family member was using his grandmother’s financial card without permission, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.

The relative was responsible with assisting the woman with finances.

An investigation revealed that 26-year-old Derrick Ellis of Salina used the card between May 5 and August 8 to purchase food, phone services, Hulu and to make cash withdrawals. Capt. Forrester said that the total loss was around $2,000, according to Forrester.

Ellis told police that he had permission to use the card and access to the personal identification number.

On Thursday, Police arrested Ellis and booked him into the Saline County Jail for forgery, 46 counts of criminal use of a financial card, 44 counts of theft by deception, felony theft and four counts of unlawful acts on a computer.