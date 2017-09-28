K-State Alum, OSU assistant appears in court in federal bribery scandal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Latest on a federal fraud and bribery scandal in college basketball (all times local):

Oklahoma State assistant basketball coach Lamont Evans, a Kansas State alum and former Wildcat Assistant coach told a judge during an initial court appearance that he understands the allegations that he took bribes to influence star athletes.

Evans appeared before U.S. Magistrate Charles Goodwin on Wednesday but did not enter a plea. He spoke only to say that he understood the charges after they were read in court, and that he had not yet thoroughly discussed them with his lawyer.

Evans surrendered to federal marshals early Wednesday on federal corruption charges following an investigation into the criminal influence of money on coaches and players in the NCAA.

Evans showed no expression as he was escorted into the courtroom in handcuffs wearing a long-sleeved black Nike shirt and matching pants.

Evans faces six charges. Prosecutors allege he expected $2,000 a month for his services. According to court documents, Evans said it was necessary to use his influence over the youngsters early in their college careers because many of them are “one and done,” meaning they play one year of college ball before joining the NBA.

Evans was specifically told not to have contact with agent Christian Dawkins, financial adviser Munish Sood, Arizona assistant coach Emanuel Richardson and Southern California assistant Anthony Bland. Evans, a Bahamas native, was told to surrender his passport.

Evans’ bond was $50,000. He left the courthouse with lawyer, Trace Morgan, who said he did not have a statement. His next appearance will be Oct. 10 in New York.

Oklahoma State athletic director Mike Holder released a statement saying he was “shocked” by the allegations and learned about them through media reports. He called them “serious” and said they violate what the school stands for. He said Oklahoma State will cooperate with federal officials and coordinate with the NCAA in looking into the matter.

Evans graduated with a degree in social science from K-State in 2009. He worked with the Wildcat basketball program as a Student Assistant from 2008-09, a Graduate Manager from 2009-2011, and an Assistant Coach 2011-12, according to his OSU bio.