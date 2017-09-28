Friday Weather

Friday A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Friday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. East southeast wind around 6 mph.

Saturday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. South wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Saturday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. South southeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy.

Sunday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Breezy.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Windy.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Breezy.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Wednesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Thursday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.