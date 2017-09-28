Friday Weather

A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Friday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. East southeast wind around 6 mph.
Saturday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. South wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Saturday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. South southeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Sunday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy.
Sunday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Breezy.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Windy.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Breezy.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Thursday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.