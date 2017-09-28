Cop Shop (9/27)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (9/27)
Injury Accident
At 7:34 a.m. a single vehicle minor injury accident was reported at E. US 56 Highway at MM 212.
Traffic Arrest
At 4:47 p.m. a traffic arrest was reported at Monroe Street & Broadway.
Theft
At 10:33 p.m. a theft of a phone was reported at 245 NE 30 Road.
Traumatic Injuries
At 11:51 p.m. traumatic injuries were reported at 1272 NE 40 Avenue in Hoisington.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (9/27)
Traumatic Injuries
At 7:17 a.m. traumatic injuries were reported at 5926 Eisenhower Avenue Apt. 9.
Burglary
At 11:31 a.m. a report of someone taking items from his shed at 1123 Stone Street.
Non-Injury Accident
At 11:43 a.m. an accident was reported at 440 Locust Street.
Breathing Problems
At 11:55 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1515 Williams Street.
Non-Injury Accident
At 4:45 p.m. an accident was reported at Monroe Street & Broadway.
Traffic Arrest
At 4:47 p.m. an officer arrested Jason Strapp at Monroe Street & Broadway for DUI, ITOL, duty to report, leaving the scene of an accident and running a stop sign.