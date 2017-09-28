Barton Soccer suffers two defeats to Dodge

Dodge City Men 2 Barton 1

The Barton Community College men’s soccer team stumbled in second half play Wednesday afternoon at the Cougar Soccer Complex giving up two goals in a 2-1 defeat to Dodge City Community College.

The conference and region loss drops the No. 16 ranked Cougars to 2-2 and 3-2 with a 7-3 overall record while Dodge City picks up their first conference win improving to 1-3-1 with a 2-3-1 region mark and 5-3-3 on the season.

Barton will attempt to avoid another squad picking up their first conference victory coming up on Saturday as the Cougars travel to Pratt Community College (0-2-1, 0-4-1, 0-5-2) for a 4:00 p.m. kick-off.

Dodge City Women 1 Barton 0

Settling for a scoreless double overtime result earlier in the month in Dodge City, a mid-second half goal was all that was needed Wednesday at the Cougar Soccer Complex as the Barton Community College women’s soccer team fell 1-0 to Dodge City Community College.

The result flip flops the teams in the conference and region standings with Barton dropping to 1-3-1 in the Jayhawk, 2-3-1 in Region VI play, and 3-4-2 overall while the Conquistadors move in to fourth place at 2-3-1, 3-3-1, and 5-6-1 on the year.

The Lady Cougars will look to get back to .500 on the season this Saturday in a road trip to Pratt Community College for a 2:00 p.m. kick.