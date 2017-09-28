Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (9/27)

BOOKED: Juvenile of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful acts, no bond.

BOOKED: Jonathan Bowman of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery DV, bond set in lieu of $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Crystal Gonzalez-Rousey of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery DV, bond set in lieu of $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Lori Fiscus of Great Bend on Barton County District Court serve sentence.

BOOKED: Kyle Anderson Stroud on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear with a bond of $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Jacob King of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for disorderly conduct, bond set in lieu of $500 C/S.

BOOKED: Jason Stapp of Ellinwood on Great Bend Municipal Court case for DUI, leaving the scene of accident, duty to give information, failure to stop at stop sign and ITOL, bond is set at $1,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Deborah Avery of Ellinwood on Barton County District Court case after serve sentence.

RELEASED: Jose Hernandez Jr. of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for aggravated assault, criminal threat, domestic battery released to ICE.

RELEASED: Juvenile of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful acts to JJA.

RELEASED: Jonathan T. Bowman on Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery DV with a $1,000 surety bond through TNT Bail Bonds.

RELEASED: Crystal Gonzalez-Rousey of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery DV, posted bond of $1,000 through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Jaosn Stapp of Ellinwood on Great Bend Municipal Court case for DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, duty to give information, failure to stop at stop sign and ITOL after posting a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.