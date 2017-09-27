Western Kansas man held on $500K Bond for fatal shooting

SCOTT COUNTY — A western Kansas man accused in a September 22, shooting death in Scott County made a first court appearance Wednesday.

Rene Inguanza, 50, of rural Scott County, is charged with Aggravated Battery and First-Degree Murder, according to Undersheriff Jeff Pounds.

Just after 10p.m. on September 22, deputies responded to report of a shooting at a rural residence in Scott County, according to the sheriff’s department.

They located 44-year-old Darryn Rodenberg dead from a gunshot wound. Deputies found Inguanza in a pickup approximately one-half mile from Rodenberg’s residence and arrested him without incident.

An investigation revealed that Inguanza was angry and accused Rodenberg of selling drugs to his son, according to Pounds. During a confrontation Inguanza allegedly shot Rodenberg.

Inguanza remains jailed in Scott County on a $500,000 Bond, according to Pounds. His next court appearance is scheduled for October 11.