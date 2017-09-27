Wednesday Mid America Sports Update

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) – Federal charges brought in New York against assistant college basketball coaches for bribes and kickbacks could change the landscape of the sport. The initial charges could be just the tip of the iceberg. More programs and coaches could be entangled as the FBI digs deeper, and schools where the arrested coaches previously worked could face scrutiny.

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Tommy Pham and Randal Grichuk each homered and drove in two runs and the St. Louis Cardinals kept the Chicago Cubs from clinching the NL Central with an 8-7 victory. Matt Carpenter and Jedd Gyorko also hit home runs for St. Louis, which remains 2 1/2 games behind the second Wild Card spot. Zach Duke got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief. Juan Nicasio earned his fifth save.

UNDATED (AP) – Expect a lot of points when Texas Tech is home for its Big 12 opener against 15th-ranked Oklahoma State. The Red Raiders and Cowboys are the Big 12’s top two passing teams. Oklahoma State is trying to rebound from a home loss to TCU in its first league game last week. The Red Raiders are trying to improve to 4-0 for the first time since 2013, which was former quarterback Kliff Kingsbury’s first season as their head coach.

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) – The Auburn Tigers put it all together for one dominant performance against a struggling Southeastern Conference team. Now, the 13th-ranked Tigers are trying to build on that 51-14 win at Missouri when the offense finally exploded and the defense played pretty much like it had all season.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Jason Vargas tied for the major league lead with his 18th victory, lifting the Kansas City Royals over the struggling Detroit Tigers 2-1. The Royals were eliminated from postseason play with Minnesota’s victory over Cleveland. Vargas went six innings to match Cleveland’s Corey Kluber and the Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw for most wins in the majors. He gave up a run and five hits, inducing groundball double plays in the second, fourth and fifth innings.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – The Kansas City Chiefs have placed kicker Cairo Santos on injured reserve and claimed rookie kicker Harrison Butker off the Carolina Panthers’ practice squad. The Chiefs did not say whether Santos would be designated to return his season. He would need to remain on IR for at least six weeks, then have two weeks to return to the roster.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – Iowa linebacker Josey Jewell has been at his best as a senior. Jewell, a preseason first-team All-American and the Big Ten’s leader in tackles this fall, had 16 tackles, two pass breakups, a fumble recovery and an interception in a last-second loss to Penn State last weekend. He and the rest of the Hawkeyes play at Michigan State this Saturday.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Dave Rimington is returning to Nebraska to serve as interim athletic director. Rimington became the most decorated offensive lineman in college football history in the early 1980s. University leaders say Rimington will run the athletic department during the search for a permanent successor to Shawn Eichorst, who was fired last week. Since 1995, Rimington has been president of the Boomer Esiason Foundation, which raises money for cystic fibrosis research.