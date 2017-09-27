USSG reports three Kansas earthquakes in two days

HARPER COUNTY—Three earthquake in two days shook portions of Kansas. A quake at 8:30p.m. Tuesday measured a magnitude 2.7 and was centered approximately fourteen miles southeast of Harper, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

That followed a 2.6 magnitude quake at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday approximately five-mile northeast of Harper. On Monday, a 2.5 quake was centered thirteen miles northwest of Harper. There are reports of damage or injury from the quakes.

The USGS reported also reported a series of five quakes measuring 2.7 – 3.2 in Sedgwick, Harper and Sumner County September 10-15.

——–

HARPER COUNTY —A small earthquake shook Kansas on Monday. The quake measured a magnitude 2.5 and was centered approximately 13-miles northwest of Harper, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

It is the first earthquake in Kansas in more than a week. The USGS reported a series of five quakes measuring 2.7 – 3.2 in Sedgwick, Harper and Sumner County September 10-15.

There are no reports of damage or injury from Monday’s quake.