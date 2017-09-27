Tigers Move Up to No. 13 in D2Football.com Poll

Fort Hays State Football moved up three spots in the latest D2Football.com Poll, released on Tuesday (Sept. 26). The Tigers are No. 13 in the weekly supplemental poll.

Fort Hays State is currently No. 14 in the AFCA Division II Poll, recognized as the official national poll of NCAA Division II, but is now nearly identical in rank in both polls this week. Each week the Tigers have been ranked this season, they have been higher in the rankings in the D2Football.com poll.

The MIAA has four teams in the D2Football.com Top 25 as compared to just two in the AFCA Poll. Northwest Missouri State is No. 1 in both polls, while in the D2Football.com poll Central Missouri ranks No. 23 and Emporia State ranks No. 24.

FHSU plays at Lindenwood this Saturday (Sept. 30) at 1 pm.