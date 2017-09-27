Thursday Weather

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. North northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Friday A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night A 40 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. East wind around 5 mph becoming south after midnight.

Saturday A chance of showers before 1pm, then a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Sunday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Sunday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 82.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 83.