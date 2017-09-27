Thursday Weather

Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Thursday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. North northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.
Friday
A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. East wind around 5 mph becoming south after midnight.
Saturday
A chance of showers before 1pm, then a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Sunday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.
Sunday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 59.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 82.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 83.