KHP investigates if breast feeding mother shamed by trooper

TOPEKA — The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating an incident allegedly involving a trooper and asking the public to help with information.

On social media, the KHP reported they had been made aware of a recent incident at a local restaurant possibly involving a KHP officer asking a breastfeeding mother to go to the restroom to feed her child.

At this time, the Kansas Highway Patrol is working to gather information on the incident, and to determine when and where it occurred.

We would like to ask the mom who this involved to please contact us by calling 785-296-6800 or private message us on Facebook so we can get more details. We would appreciate hearing from you.